Mike Norvell and FSU may be down to their fourth-string, true freshman QB on Saturday when they face Clemson after Norvell disclosed an injury update.

- QB Chubba Purdy is out for the season due to a complication with the hardware used to repair a broken collarbone he sustained in preseason camp. Norvell was upbeat about the long-term prognosis.

- QB Jordan Travis was "active" as practice on Wednesday but his status was not explicitly stated for Saturday.

- DB Meiko Dotson, the reigning NCAA leader in interceptions, is also out for the remainder of the season (undisclosed injury); Norvell expects Dotson to return to FSU in 2021.

BLACK FRIDAY OFFER: $75 for an annual membership for new subscribers and a $75 Nike eCard, promo code: NIKE75