Warchant TV: Norvell - FSU QB Purdy, DB Dotson out for Clemson, season
Mike Norvell and FSU may be down to their fourth-string, true freshman QB on Saturday when they face Clemson after Norvell disclosed an injury update.
- QB Chubba Purdy is out for the season due to a complication with the hardware used to repair a broken collarbone he sustained in preseason camp. Norvell was upbeat about the long-term prognosis.
- QB Jordan Travis was "active" as practice on Wednesday but his status was not explicitly stated for Saturday.
- DB Meiko Dotson, the reigning NCAA leader in interceptions, is also out for the remainder of the season (undisclosed injury); Norvell expects Dotson to return to FSU in 2021.
