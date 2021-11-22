Warchant TV: Norvell, FSU set to seize opportunity vs. Florida

Mike Norvell started off his weekly press conference underscoring the importance of Florida week -- "I am excited for what this week holds...yesterday I saw some bounce (in walk through)" but also reflected on the "extraordinary" play of his defensive front in Saturday's 26-23 win over Boston College.

Regarding the upheaval in Gainesville affecting game planning, Norvell said there is not enough tape to determine any specific trends and so the focus remains on how his team will execute. "Do I want our guys to be at an all-time high come Saturday? Absolutely, because I know what this game means."

***More updates from Monday's coaches press conference***

FSU faces Florida on Saturday at noon on ESPN

