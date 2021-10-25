Warchant TV - Norvell: FSU will be ready for road test vs. Clemson

Coming off a 59-3 dismantling of UMass, the Florida State football team now turns its attention to six-time reigning ACC champion Clemson. Mike Norvell characterized the struggling Tigers as an "explosive, capable" opponent stocked with playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.

Meanwhile, Norvell continues to be encouraged by the camaraderie and chemistry of his team, referring back to the joy displayed by the entire team on Jarvis Brownlee's 70-yard interception return for a touchdown. On the injury front, offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons and Devontay Love-Taylor are being evaluated and Norvell said their status is day-to-day.

*** More updates from Monday's press availability ***

FSU faces Clemson on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

