Warchant TV: Norvell, coordinators grade FSU football spring scrimmage
FSU head football coach Mike Norvell took to Zoom after the first scrimmage of spring football to assess the execution and takeaways from the session.
Norvell said Saturday's scrimmage, which was closed to the public and media, saw the defense accept the challenge after a Thursday practice where they were bested by the offense.
Sophomore quarterback Tate Rodemaker is progressing and improving -- including his play Saturday -- according to Norvell, who also added DE Dennis Briggs and the linebackers caught his eye during Saturday's scrimmage.
*** Complete summary of Norvell, all coordinator interviews ***
Florida State will return to practice on Tuesday and will hold another scrimmage on Saturday, Apr. 2.
Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller discussed the rotation at cornerback opposite of Omarion "Duke" Cooper, who has been a consistent force through the first half of spring ball. Greedy Vance and Kevin Knowles are pushing one another while Jarrian Jones nurses some "knicks" and Renardo Green settles in to the move from safety to corner.
Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins sees the growing presence from quarterback Jordan Travis, who continues to be a leader in the huddle. Transfer RB Trey Benson is a player who Atkins described as focused and someone who is improving day by day.
Defensive ends coach and special teams coordinator John Papuchis is pleased with progress of Dennis Briggs, who has returned to the defensive end position after spending 2020 and 2021 on the interior. The kicking game was clean on Saturday, and Papuchis complimented the response of walk-on placekicker Aidan Shahriari, who is on the mend from an ACL injury.
