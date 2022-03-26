Warchant TV: Norvell, coordinators grade FSU football spring scrimmage

FSU head football coach Mike Norvell took to Zoom after the first scrimmage of spring football to assess the execution and takeaways from the session.

Norvell said Saturday's scrimmage, which was closed to the public and media, saw the defense accept the challenge after a Thursday practice where they were bested by the offense.

Sophomore quarterback Tate Rodemaker is progressing and improving -- including his play Saturday -- according to Norvell, who also added DE Dennis Briggs and the linebackers caught his eye during Saturday's scrimmage.

*** Complete summary of Norvell, all coordinator interviews ***

Florida State will return to practice on Tuesday and will hold another scrimmage on Saturday, Apr. 2.

