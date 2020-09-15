Key takeaways from FSU head football coach Mike Norvell's Tuesday post-practice media availability.

- Generally pleased with James Blackman's play. Made correct checks to put the team in right situations though also made errors in execution.

- Team used five different offensive line combinations. Lamented not having two top reserves available -- Thomas Shrader and Robert Scott. Reason(s) undisclosed.

- "Positive prognosis" on DE Josh Kaindoh (left leg). Monitoring day to day, hopeful a week's time will be enough.

- Confirmed WR DJ Matthews has entered the portal.



- Freshman QB Chubba Purdy (collarbone) could return "soon"

Florida State will resume practice on Wednesday.



