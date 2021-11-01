Warchant TV: Norvell grades FSU performance vs. Clemson

After four weeks of positive momentum, FSU head football coach Mike Norvell used his opening statement at Monday's press conference to lament Saturday's missed opportunity to topple Clemson.

Norvell later struck balance by pointing out the good -- saying Jordan Travis did well in the "base down" pass game going through his progressions and that the team showed fight.

*** More updates from Monday's coaches press conference ***

FSU (3-5, 2-3) hosts N.C. State (6-2, 3-1) on Saturday at 4 p.m. in a game that will be televised on ACC Network.

