Warchant TV: Norvell highlights FSU win over Miami, looks ahead to BC

Basking in the 31-28 win over Miami, FSU head football coach Mike Norvell mostly fielded questions on Monday about the significance of the rivalry victory. Norvell called the play of quarterback Jordan Travis "exceptional" and the effort of Jermaine Johnson an "all-time" performance.

Pivoting to this coming Saturday, Boston College presents the "next step" for the Seminoles as the return of BC QB Phil Jurkovec has the attention of Norvell and the team.

More updates, quotes from Monday's coaches press conference

FSU faces off against Boston College on Saturday at noon on ACC Network

