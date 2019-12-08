Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell was introduced at the Dunlap Champions Club in Doak Campbell Stadium on Sunday afternoon where he outlined his approach, the appeal of FSU and his immediate recruiting plans. In two parts below, Norvell is introduced by president John Thrasher and athletics director David Coburn and then takes questions from the assembled media. Norvell did not commit to his coaching plans for the bowl game.

