Warchant TV: FSU offense garners praise from Norvell after Tuesday practice

FSU head football coach Mike Norvell met with the media following the first full practice of Miami week preparation Tuesday.

Norvell said that quarterback Jordan Travis returned to practice and performed well. Norvell also characterized the 25-period session as a good day of work, with the offense having the edge against the defense.

FSU looks to snap its four-game skid vs. Miami when the Hurricanes visit Tallahassee for a 3:30 kickoff.