Warchant TV: Milton, Norvell discuss challenges ahead for FSU offense

FSU logged in another 25-period practice with piped in crowd noise to simulate the conditions that will await in Winston-Salem, N.C., for their first road game of the season. The Seminoles continue to shuffle pieces along their offensive line, which saw the defection of former Rivals100 prospect Dontae Lucas earlier in the week.

All scholarship quarterbacks did particpate in the Wednesday session. McKenzie Milton connected with Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson on a deep downfield throw while Jordan Travis flashed his athleticism on a chunk run.

*** More updates from Wednesday's practice ***

Florida State opens up ACC play vs Wake Forest on Saturday 3:30 p.m.

