Warchant TV: Norvell on belief in FSU team heading into open week

Fresh off his first road win at FSU, Mike Norvell enters the bye week with consecutive ACC wins and renewed momentum. During his weekly press conference Monday, Norvell discussed the atmosphere around the team after the 35-25 win over UNC, calling it a "clean game" and more satisfying than last season's 31-28 upset. "This is a team that believes ... you see it in their eyes," he added.

*** More updates from Monday's coaches press conference ***

FSU has an open date Saturday and returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 23 when the Seminoles host Massachusetts (1-5) at noon on ACC Network.

