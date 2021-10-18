 FSU recruiting lifted by ACC win stream, bye week ability to visit campuses
Warchant TV: Norvell on building momentum off bye week, UMass matchup

A fresh, well-rested FSU football team will look for its third straight win Saturday coming off the open week. On Monday, head football coach Mike Norvell discussed the in-roads he and his staff were able to make on the recruiting trail and maintaining the momentum off consecutive ACC wins. Florida State practiced Sunday, had Monday off and will return to practice Tuesday morning.

FSU hosts UMass on Saturday at noon in a game that will be televised on ACC Network.

