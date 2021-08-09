Warchant TV: Norvell on confidence of FSU QBs, new look DL

 FSU quarterbacks Travis, Milton showing improved confidence, understanding
football

Aslan Hajivandi
After three split squad practices, FSU head football coach Mike Norvell says he sees budding confidence at the quarterback position and growth with a new look defensive line. Norvell also discussed the rise of true freshman Kevin Knowles and redshirt freshmen Darion Williamson, the latter another year removed from a injury sustained in high school. Florida State has Tuesday off and will resume practice on Wednesday.

