Warchant TV: Norvell on 'dominant' performance by FSU defense in UMass rout

The FSU football team extended its win streak to three games Saturday with a 59-3 drubbing of an overmatched UMass team on Homecoming weekend in Tallahassee. Afterward, head coach Mike Norvell called the play of his defense dominant and overall a step in the right direction.

Defensive back Jarvis Brownlee, who notched a 70-yard touchdown on an interception return, broke the ceremonial postgame victory rock. FSU outgained UMass 586 to 241 yards. Norvell intimated that McKenzie Milton deferred reps to the younger quarterbacks; he was the only FSU scholarship quarterback to not play on Saturday.

