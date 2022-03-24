Warchant TV: Norvell on emergence of depth for FSU as scrimmage approaches

Florida State logged Thursday's practice within the indoor practice facility with its sights set on holding the spring's first scrimmage in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday.

Following practice, head football coach Mike Norvell briefly discussed the departure of cornerback Jarvis Brownlee who submitted his name into the transfer portal on Thursday morning; Brownlee has not been spotted at any of the spring practices opened to the media. Norvell also discussed the emergence of Mycah Pittman and the improved, consistent play at quarterback.

*** Updates from Thursday's practice ***

FSU will hold its 7th session of the spring season with Saturday's scrimmage. The Garnet and Gold Gameis scheduled for Apr. 9 at 5 p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium.

