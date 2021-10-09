Warchant TV: Norvell on FSU 35-25 upset win over UNC

The FSU football team cashed in on explosive plays off the arm and with the legs of quarterback Jordan Travis to notch its first road win under Mike Norvell and the Seminoles' first back-to-back ACC wins since 2019 with Saturday's 35-25 triumph at North Carolina.

Norvell said afterward that the team "played winning football," citing their 70 percent (7-of-10) third-down conversion rate and 100 percent (3-of-3) efficiency in the red zone. It is the first road win for FSU since a 38-31 win over Boston College in 2019.

FSU will be off next weekend before returning to Doak Campbell Stadium to face UMass on Oct. 23.

