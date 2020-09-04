FSU head football coach Mike Norvell met with the media following Friday morning's practice before a scheduled "mock game" on Saturday. Norvell explained how that work, and also gave an update on backup QB Jordan Travis' return to action.

Norvell did not elaborate on the status of wide receiver DJ Matthews, simply stating they have not spoke recently and that Matthews is working through "the process." The head coach also gave his thought process on game captains, alternate uniform combinations and more.

*See complete breakdown of comments by Norvell, players after Friday practice

Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial