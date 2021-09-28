Warchant TV: Norvell on FSU offensive identity, Syracuse matchup

 Florida State head coah Mike Norvell sees threat in Syracuse, encouraged by team response at practice
Aslan Hajivandi
FSU returned to the practice field on Tuesday to prepare for Saturday's contest vs. ACC Atlantic foe, Syracuse (3-1, 0-0). Afterwards, head football coach Mike Norvell discussed the threat of the Syracuse run attack and the growth and development of his own program's run game.

Maurice Smith who missed the Louisville game with an undisclosed injury was limited in practice. Florida State hosts Syracuse at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

