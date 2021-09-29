Warchant TV: Norvell on FSU playmakers shining at practice, defensive play

Following Wednesday's practice, FSU head football coach Mike Norvell met with the media and discussed contributions from playmakers Lawrance Toafili and Keyshawn Helton and continued team focus at practice. Sophomore quarterback Jordan Travis participated in practice after having missed Saturday's game.

***More updates from Wednesday's practice***

Norvell also explained that senior analyst Randy Shannon helped out on the coaching staff this past weekend while defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson was with family following the death of a relative.

FSU hosts Syracuse on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised on ACC Network.

