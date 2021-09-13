Warchant TV: Norvell on FSU QB, RB rotation and JSU aftermath as Wake looms

FSU head football coach Mike Norvell began his weekly press conference by pointing out the issues that resulted in Saturday's stunning result vs. FCS opponent Jacksonville State, namely a lack of offensive flow, penalties and late breakdowns.

*** More updates from Monday's press conference ***

He also discusses the attitude and emotion of the team and the opportunity ahead for the remainder of the season. FSU opens with ACC play vs Wake Forest on Saturday

Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial