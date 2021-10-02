Warchant TV: Norvell on FSU's first win of season, 33-30 over Syracuse

The FSU football team and head coach Mike Norvell notched a much-needed win, their first of the season, with a 33-30 triumph as time expired against Syracuse on Family Weekend in Tallahassee.

Afterward, Norvell discussed the decision to start Jordan Travis at quarterback and the mood in the locker room after the win.

