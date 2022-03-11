Warchant TV: Norvell sees FSU underclassmen emerging at practice

FSU emptied the tank on Friday in its final spring football practice before a nine day hiatus for spring break. Following practice, Norvell was complimentary of the running backs and third year players Darion Williamson, Kentron Poitier and Corey Wren. Norvell also assessed the play of the young quarterbacks with high marks for both Tate Rodemaker and AJ Duffy

*** Updates from Friday's practice ***

FSU has 11 more practices and scrimmages remaining in the spring season including the Garnet and Gold Game on Apr. 9 art 5 p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***