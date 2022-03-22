Warchant TV: Norvell on growth of Jordan Travis, status of Winston Wright

FSU was able to resume their normal routine to practice primarily outside after a week of indoor work due to drenching rains before their spring break hiatus.

Afterwards, head football coach Mike Norvell discussed the continued development of Jordan Travis and his decision making. Norvell confirmed reports of WR Winston Wright sustaining an injury in an automobile accident and says he will miss time in the short term and will return to Tallahassee later this week.

*** Updates from Tuesday's practice ***

FSU has 10 more practices and scrimmages remaining in the spring season including the Garnet and Gold Game on Apr. 9 art 5 p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium.

