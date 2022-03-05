Warchant TV: Norvell on impressions of first day of FSU spring football

After the first day of Florida State spring football practice, Mike Norvell was pleased but not surprised by the level of energy during the 25-period session.

Freshman QB A.J. Duffy garnered praise with Norvell, saying the performance reinforced the expectations they had for the Arizona signal caller. The competitive spirit between the skill positions and also the freshman defensive linemen caught Norvell's eye.

*FIRST DAY OF SPRING PRACTICE: Live updates thread

FSU will resume spring practice on Monday

