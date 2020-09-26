Despite being unable to lead from the sidelines due to COVID protocols, FSU head football coach Mike Norvell handled all regular game preparations and also answered questions, this time from isolation in his home in Tallahassee, following the 52-10 loss to Miami. The 52 points were the most scored by any team in the history of the revered series. Miami racked up 517 yards offense while going 14-for-20 on 3rd and 4th downs. FSU returns to action Saturday, at home vs. Jacksonville State, 4 p.m..

