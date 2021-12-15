Warchant TV: Norvell on meeting recruiting needs, impact of NIL on NSD

Coming off his second season as Florida State head football coach, Mike Norvell experienced his first full, conventional recruiting calendar and brought in a class that largely met the needs outlined by the staff. Versatility is an adjective Norvell used often to compliment the 14 players whose letters of intent were in hand by the time of the press conference. Unable to discuss recruits by name who signed elsewhere, Norvell acknowledged the power of name, image and likeness enticements in the new landscape of recruiting, "it's playing a big part." Norvell declined to discusses staff personnel when asked about the departure of offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham opting to keep the focus on recruiting.

