Warchant TV: Norvell opens up on FSU-Notre Dame matchup, key factors

MIke Norvell and FSU will return to practice on Wednesday for their first game week prep for #9 Notre Dame. On Tuesday, Norvell discusses the overall growth of the program over the last year, the chess match vs. new Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and his excitement to play in a capacity Doak Campbell Stadium.

FSU hosts #9 Notre Dame on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

