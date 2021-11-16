Warchant TV: Norvell, Woodson outline next steps for FSU growth

The FSU football team began preparation for its game vs. Boston College on Tuesday with a practice split between the Al Dunlap Practice Fields and the indoor facility.

Tallahassee native, World Series champion and Chicago Cubs manager David Ross observed part of the 25-period session from the sideline. Afterward, head football coach Mike Norvell gave high marks for the response and execution at practice with a stated goal to the team of putting together their first complete week of in-season prep, something that has eluded Florida State thus far.

FSU faces Boston College on the ACC Network, Saturday at noon in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

