 FSU showing focus, attention to detail for Boston College battle following Miami victory
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-16 10:18:25 -0600') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: Norvell, Woodson outline next steps for FSU growth

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

The FSU football team began preparation for its game vs. Boston College on Tuesday with a practice split between the Al Dunlap Practice Fields and the indoor facility.

Tallahassee native, World Series champion and Chicago Cubs manager David Ross observed part of the 25-period session from the sideline. Afterward, head football coach Mike Norvell gave high marks for the response and execution at practice with a stated goal to the team of putting together their first complete week of in-season prep, something that has eluded Florida State thus far.

*ALSO SEE: Updates and more interviews from FSU's Tuesday practice

FSU faces Boston College on the ACC Network, Saturday at noon in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

DBs coach Marcus Woodson talks Omarion Cooper, growth of secondary

