Warchant TV: Norvell, Woodson outline next steps for FSU growth
The FSU football team began preparation for its game vs. Boston College on Tuesday with a practice split between the Al Dunlap Practice Fields and the indoor facility.
Tallahassee native, World Series champion and Chicago Cubs manager David Ross observed part of the 25-period session from the sideline. Afterward, head football coach Mike Norvell gave high marks for the response and execution at practice with a stated goal to the team of putting together their first complete week of in-season prep, something that has eluded Florida State thus far.
*ALSO SEE: Updates and more interviews from FSU's Tuesday practice
FSU faces Boston College on the ACC Network, Saturday at noon in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
***Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
DBs coach Marcus Woodson talks Omarion Cooper, growth of secondary
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council