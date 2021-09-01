Warchant TV: Norvell, FSU players talk Notre Dame preparations Wednesday

FSU began game week practice on Wednesday morning for their 2021 opener vs. #9 Notre Dame. The two upperclassmen quarterbacks, McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis, did participate in the opening stanza of "team" or 11 on 11 work. Afterwards Norvell and select players discussed the tempo at practice and the shifting in focus as Sunday quickly approaches.

