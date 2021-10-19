Warchant TV: Norvell pleased with competitive spirit at FSU practice
The Florida State football team resumed normal game-week preparations this week with a Sunday walk-through, Monday press conference and on Tuesday a fully padded 25-period practice.
The offense, led by Jordan Travis, finished the early team period with a goal-line touchdown adding to their streak of success in the situational rep.
After practice concluded, head coach Mike Norvell praised the team's energy and enthusiasm.
Saturday is homecoming for FSU, which is set to host UMass at noon in a game that will be televised on ACC Network.
