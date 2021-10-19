Warchant TV: Norvell pleased with competitive spirit at FSU practice

The Florida State football team resumed normal game-week preparations this week with a Sunday walk-through, Monday press conference and on Tuesday a fully padded 25-period practice.

The offense, led by Jordan Travis, finished the early team period with a goal-line touchdown adding to their streak of success in the situational rep.

After practice concluded, head coach Mike Norvell praised the team's energy and enthusiasm.

*** More updates from Tuesday's practice ***

Saturday is homecoming for FSU, which is set to host UMass at noon in a game that will be televised on ACC Network.

