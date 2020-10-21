Managing effort and success has been at the forefront of questions to Florida State head coach Mike Norvell after Saturday's win over North Carolina. In his final comments of the week before Louisville, he also touched on the following.

- From Sunday on, he says the mindset and approach of the team has been the right tone. Says the way the victory played out has helped keep the team even-keel.

- When asked if teams are beginning to adjust to the play of Jordan Travis, Norvell complimented his quarterback's ability to stretch the field vertically to offset defenses focusing on his running ability.

*ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of Wednesday interviews with Norvell, Odell Haggins and players

- Singled out the play of DE Janarius Robinson as someone who is pushing to the max in practice and seeing that approach pay off.

- Was coy on the status of WR Tamorrion Terry, saying he'll return "soon." Hamsah Nasirildeen continues to work his way back; Norvell said he won't put him back out there until both of them feel Nasirildeen is ready.

