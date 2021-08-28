Warchant TV: Norvell post-practice interview Saturday

Florida State logged in their longest practice of the preseason on Saturday complete with piped in crowd noise as preparations for the season opener vs. Notre Dame continue in earnest. Following practice, head coach Mike Norvell discussed standouts of the week and expectations for Sunday's mock game.

*** More updates from Saturday's practice ***

Florida State hosts #9 Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5th at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

