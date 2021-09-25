Warchant TV: Norvell postgame after FSU loses 31-23 to Louisville, now 0-4

The Florida State offense scored 16 unanswered points and the defense rallied in the second half to put the struggling Seminoles in position for an improbable comeback win, but the rally fell short as Louisville prevailed 31-23.

Jashaun Corbin ran for 159 yards on 11 carries, including a 75-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter that breathed life into the home team.

"We were very aggressive in what we were doing to get back into position (but) we've got to finish it," Norvell said.

