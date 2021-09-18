Warchant TV: Norvell postgame as FSU drops ACC opener 35-14 at Wake

Florida State dropped their ACC opener 35-14 to Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem. FSU created an early turnover via a Sideny Williams interception but a Jashaun Corbin fumble two plays later squandered any momentum and the 'Noles found themselves playing from behind the rest of the day. McKenzie Milton started the day at QB but quickly gave way to Jordan Travis who ultimately exited the game with an unspecified injury in the second half. With the loss FSU drops to 0-3, their worst start in 45 years; they last started 0-3 in 1976, the first season of the late Bobby Bowden.

