Warchant TV: Norvell postgame - Florida 24, FSU 21

Facing off against an interim staff, Florida State and Mike Norvell came up short 24-21 in the renewed rivalry vs. Florida; the programs did not play in 2020 due to the pandemic -- the first break in action since 1957.

"The mistakes that showed up -- that you have to be able to perform in the moment -- they cost us," said Norvell.

Despite falling into a 24-7 deficit, Norvell said he was confident (that) "we'd find a way, make a run, we just unfortunately came up a little short."

Florida State ends the 2021 season 4-4 in ACC play, 5-7 overall. They open the 2022 season at home vs. Duquesne on Aug. 27.

