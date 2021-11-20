Warchant TV: FSU coach Mike Norvell recaps Seminoles' 26-23 win at BC

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- The FSU football team kept its bowl hopes alive with a 26-23 win at Boston College on Saturday afternoon.

Afterward, Mike Norvell discussed the first-half success, second-half survival and the opportunity next week to earn a bowl berth.

Florida State wraps up the regular season in Gainesville on Saturday vs. Florida at noon.

