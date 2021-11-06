Warchant TV: Norvell discusses FSU's 28-14 loss to N.C. State

With Tallahassee hit by an influenza outbreak, short-handed Florida State came up too little and too late in Saturday's 28-14 loss to N.C. State.

FSU was shut out in the first half, but the Seminoles' offense came alive with 14 third-quarter points thanks to an onside kick and improved play by McKenzie Milton, who started in place of an unavailable Jordan Travis.

Afterward, FSU coach Mike Norvell characterized the week as challenging, citing nearly 25 players missing at least one practice due to illness. He said Travis was unable to play but hopes to have him back available soon.

FSU faces Miami next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

