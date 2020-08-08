Florida State football coach Mike Norvell met with the media following the Seminoles' final practice before transitioning to full pads.

He had high praise for emerging junior Camm McDonald and the newcomers at the tight end, three-back position. Special teams was a focus on Saturday's practice and Norvell also touched on persevering in the face of mounting reports of the college football season being in peril due to ongoing safety concerns.

