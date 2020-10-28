 Mike Norvell reflects on Florida State season at midpoint of 2020
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-28 10:03:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: Norvell presents big picture outlook for FSU at mid-season

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell met with the media following off week work on Wednesday; the team will have Thursday off

- Ja'Khi Douglas will remain in the mix at kick return, Norvell complimented Douglas's play across special teams.

- Second half offense has been a mixed bag with good drives but too few points -- Norvell thinks scoreboard watching, the urgency of the moment is creating pressure.

* Comple breakdown of Wednesday's interviews with Norvell, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive lineman Marvin Wilson.

- Norvell took a real deep dive into the psyche of the team -- believes they are continuing to prepare hard and have the right attitude. He went into his detail about his philosophical beliefs on managing this team.

** Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial **

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}