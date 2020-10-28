Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell met with the media following off week work on Wednesday; the team will have Thursday off

- Ja'Khi Douglas will remain in the mix at kick return, Norvell complimented Douglas's play across special teams.

- Second half offense has been a mixed bag with good drives but too few points -- Norvell thinks scoreboard watching, the urgency of the moment is creating pressure.

* Comple breakdown of Wednesday's interviews with Norvell, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive lineman Marvin Wilson.

- Norvell took a real deep dive into the psyche of the team -- believes they are continuing to prepare hard and have the right attitude. He went into his detail about his philosophical beliefs on managing this team.

** Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial **