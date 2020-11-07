Warchant TV: Norvell press conference after FSU folds 41-17 to Pitt
The bye week wasn't enough of a respite for Mike Norvell and Florida State to get back on track as evidenced in the 41-17 loss to slumping Pitt team. Norvell provided the following responses in his postgame press conference.
- In game injuries, turnovers and an overwhelming Pitt defense led to the cascade of struggles.
- 2nd half offense failing to produce is due to consistency, turnovers, negative plays.
- Didn't think effort was an issue on defense -- played hard but tackling needs to improve.
- Were aware they'd be without Marvin Wilson for the last week and a half.
