The bye week wasn't enough of a respite for Mike Norvell and Florida State to get back on track as evidenced in the 41-17 loss to slumping Pitt team. Norvell provided the following responses in his postgame press conference.

- In game injuries, turnovers and an overwhelming Pitt defense led to the cascade of struggles.

- 2nd half offense failing to produce is due to consistency, turnovers, negative plays.

- Didn't think effort was an issue on defense -- played hard but tackling needs to improve.

- Were aware they'd be without Marvin Wilson for the last week and a half.

