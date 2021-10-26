Warchant TV: Norvell puts FSU through challenging practice

FSU held its first full practice of Clemson game week on Tuesday with a standard 25-period session including piped-in crowd noise during team work. Jordan Travis and the quarterbacks appeared in rhythm and in sync with offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham during the early individual periods.

The defense held firm during the fourth-down goal-line play the team routinely ends its 11-on-11 period with. Afterward, Mike Norvell discusses the in-season improvement of Jordan Travis and the challenge of playing at Clemson



FSU squares off against the six-time reigning ACC champions at Clemson on Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

