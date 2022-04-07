Warchant TV: Norvell puts FSU through physical, goal line heavy practice

FSU continues honing their situational work with the spring football game looming on Saturday.

Thursday's practice was sandwiched between goal line work inside the indoor practice facility and a final flurry of periods in Doak Campbell Stadium

Afterward, head coach Mike Norvell discussed how the situational practice was geared towards the mental response he needs the team to play with to succeed. Norvell was complimentary of the linebacking corps and the continued progress of QB Jordan Travis.

*** Updates from Thursday's practice ***

FSU will practice on Friday, their final session before the Garnet and Gold Game. Kickoff slated for Saturday at 5 p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***