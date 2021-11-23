Warchant TV: Norvell happy with practice, talks scouting Gators and more

Florida State practiced for 25 periods on Tuesday, the Seminoles’ first full day of padded practice in preparation for their rivalry game vs. Florida.

In one-on-one passing drills, wide receivers Jordan Young, Ontaria Wilson and Ja'khi Douglas hauled in passes of 20-plus yards while defensive back Jarques McClellion had an interception in 7-on-7.

Afterward, head coach Mike Norvell said he was pleased with the pace and execution at practice. He also revealed the lengths he goes to in scouting opponents -- reaching back to a 2017 bowl game to get a feel for the in-game tendencies of Florida interim coach Greg Knox, who held the same role for Mississippi State that season.

FSU finishes the regular season in Gainesville at noon vs. Florida. The game will be televised on ESPN

***Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial**