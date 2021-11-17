Warchant TV: Norvell talks FSU red-zone success, Toafili's status and more

The FSU football team practiced in shells on Wednesday morning in preparation for its ACC finale vs Boston College this Saturday.

Defensive back Jarrian Jones made a pass breakup on the final play of team period on the goal line to end the first half of practice. Afterward, head football coach Mike Norvell discussed the importance of improved red-zone offense, the availability of RB Lawrance Toafili and the development of QB Jordan Travis

Florida State will be on the road Saturday vs. Boston College for a noon kickoff on ACC Network

