Florida State football coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media about a variety of topics following Tuesday's spring practice, including some leaders emerging on the defensive line, how the team is doing midway through the spring, and what the coaches saw when they watched film of Saturday’s scrimmage.

He also explained that three players -- OL Thomas Shrader, CB Demorie Tate and DE Leonard Warner -- will be out for an extended period of time due to injuries.

The Seminoles are about halfway through the spring and are expected to conduct another scrimmage this Saturday.

