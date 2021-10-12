Warchant TV: Norvell on strain at FSU practice, Dugans on improvement at WR
With an open date this weekend, FSU logged in their first practice of the week Tuesday morning with Jordan Travis at the controls of an offense that scored a period-ending touchdown during red zone drills before a regualrly scheduled break in action. Florida State was in full pads for the day and will return to the Al Dunlap Practice Fields on Tuesday morning.
*** More updates from Tuesday's practice ***
FSU hosts Massachusetts on Saturday, Oct. 23 at noon on ACC Network.
