 Florida State energy, execution at high level during off week preps before UMass week
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-12 10:01:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: Norvell on strain at FSU practice, Dugans on improvement at WR

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

With an open date this weekend, FSU logged in their first practice of the week Tuesday morning with Jordan Travis at the controls of an offense that scored a period-ending touchdown during red zone drills before a regualrly scheduled break in action. Florida State was in full pads for the day and will return to the Al Dunlap Practice Fields on Tuesday morning.

*** More updates from Tuesday's practice ***

FSU hosts Massachusetts on Saturday, Oct. 23 at noon on ACC Network.

Don't miss out on any of our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}