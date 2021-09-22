Warchant TV: Norvell seeking, rewarding greater competition at FSU practice

FSU head football coach Mike Norvell remains focused on improvement and increasing the competitive spirit at practice in the lead up to Louisville. Norvell complimented the play of freshman Omarion Cooper as an example of the increased contributions in practice while also discussing how youth has been on display during in game miscues but through repetition he hopes it'll be alleviated.

*** More Wednesday practice updates ***

FSU hosts Louisville on Saturday, their first ACC home game of the season, at 3:30 p.m.

Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial