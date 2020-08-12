Florida State newcomers wasted little time making a positive impression on Mike Norvell as he enters his first season at the helm of the Seminoles' program.

Speaking after Wednesday's full-contact practice, Norvell listed nearly a dozen first-year players who have flashed or impressed he and his staff.

ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of comments by Norvell and several players Wednesday afternoon. With video of each.

FSU continues fall camp on Thursday morning. Stay connected to Warchant for continuing coverage from daily interviews.

FOOTBALL PROMO: 25% off, $25 eCard to Garnet & Gold and 3 free months