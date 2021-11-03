Warchant TV: Norvell sees FSU veteran contributors strengthening up

FSU head football coach Mike Norvell was satisfied with the effort and work put in at Wednesday's practice despite some players dealing with "bugs going through ... a college campus."

Wide receivers controlled the one-on-one period with Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson, Jordan Young and others making catches while walk-on Parker Self made a leaping catch in tight coverage over a scholarship defensive back. The defense was able to firm up in goal-line throwing situations.

*** More updates from Wednesday's practice ***

FSU faces No. 19 N.C. State on Saturday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network

***Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***