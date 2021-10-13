Warchant TV: Norvell, Woodson see improved focus at FSU practice

FSU wrapped up their final day of practice of the open week on Wednesday morning. Afterwards, head coach Mike Norvell discussed the improved level of effort and detail from the team and how he will use the open week to increase the recruiting profile of he and the program. Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson discusses the play of the secondary and how freshman Kevin Knowles has worked himself into a contributing role.

FSU returns to action on Saturday Oct. 23 for a noon kickoff vs. UMass in Doak Campbell Stadium.

